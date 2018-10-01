Suspect captured in Pa. shooting of youth football coach


October 1, 2018 at 11:05a.m.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — U.S. marshals have captured a man sought in a shooting that wounded a youth football coach during a team practice in a Pittsburgh park.

Anthony Hines was arrested Sunday afternoon in Monroeville. The 33-year-old Sharpsburg man is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses.

Police said the coach was hit multiple times in Friday night’s shooting at Mellon Park in the Shadyside neighborhood. He’s listed in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Public safety spokeswoman Alicia George said none of about a dozen players ranging in age from seven to 10 were injured.

The coach told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the shooter was an uncle of one of the players.

It wasn’t known Monday if Hines has retained an attorney.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399900


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$825000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$335000