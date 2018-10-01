Stadium Drive named a National Blue Ribbon School

BOARDMAN

Stadium Drive Elementary was named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2018, the U.S. Department of Education announced today.

The No Child Left Behind – Blue Ribbon Schools Program is a national recognition program, honoring elementary and secondary schools in the United States that make significant progress in closing achievement gaps or whose students achieve at the highest levels in their state.

Stadium Drive is one of 16 Ohio schools awarded this year. Nationwide, 349 schools were awarded for 2018.