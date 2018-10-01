Stadium Drive named a National Blue Ribbon School


October 1, 2018 at 1:06p.m.

BOARDMAN

Stadium Drive Elementary was named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2018, the U.S. Department of Education announced today.

The No Child Left Behind – Blue Ribbon Schools Program is a national recognition program, honoring elementary and secondary schools in the United States that make significant progress in closing achievement gaps or whose students achieve at the highest levels in their state.

Stadium Drive is one of 16 Ohio schools awarded this year. Nationwide, 349 schools were awarded for 2018.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399900


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$825000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$335000