Stadium Drive named a National Blue Ribbon School
BOARDMAN
Stadium Drive Elementary was named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2018, the U.S. Department of Education announced today.
The No Child Left Behind – Blue Ribbon Schools Program is a national recognition program, honoring elementary and secondary schools in the United States that make significant progress in closing achievement gaps or whose students achieve at the highest levels in their state.
Stadium Drive is one of 16 Ohio schools awarded this year. Nationwide, 349 schools were awarded for 2018.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 20, 2017 8:58 a.m.
9 local schools receive Momentum Awards
- May 11, 2018 1:39 p.m.
Awards and achievements for Youngstown Early College
- April 30, 2018 midnight
Catholic Diocese announces winners
- March 16, 2018 midnight
Stadium rolls out red carpet for students
- December 15, 2017 midnight
Students observe Red Ribbon Week at Stadium
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.