Smoothie Bar opens in downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — Downtown Youngstown welcomed a new business today.

The Smoothie Bar, located in Central Square next to the Starting Lineup barber shop, hosted a grand opening at noon.

The shop features smoothies, as well as paninis, wraps and salads.

It is in the space previously occupied by Joe Maxx coffee shop, which recently moved down the street to West Federal Street.

The opening is an expansion of the Starting Lineup, which opened downtown in 2015.

The businesses are owned by Jerome Franklin.