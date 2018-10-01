Smoothie Bar opens in downtown Youngstown


October 1, 2018 at 2:38p.m.

story tease

The Smoothie Bar, located in Central Square next to the Starting Lineup barber shop, hosted a grand opening today.

YOUNGSTOWN — Downtown Youngstown welcomed a new business today.

The Smoothie Bar, located in Central Square next to the Starting Lineup barber shop, hosted a grand opening at noon.

The shop features smoothies, as well as paninis, wraps and salads.

It is in the space previously occupied by Joe Maxx coffee shop, which recently moved down the street to West Federal Street.

The opening is an expansion of the Starting Lineup, which opened downtown in 2015.

The businesses are owned by Jerome Franklin.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399900


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$825000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$335000