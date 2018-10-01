Shinedown at Covelli on March 5
YOUNGSTOWN
Shinedown will bring its Attention Attention World Tour to Youngstown with a March 5 concert at the Covelli Centre.
The alternative rock band will be joined by Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and run from $53 to $78.50.
