Second DeWine, Cordray gubernatorial debate underway
MARIETTA — The second gubernatorial debate between Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray is underway with opening remarks.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 1, 2018 9:55 p.m.
Cordray, DeWine blast each other at second debate
- September 7, 2018 2:40 p.m.
Ohio gubernatorial candidates to debate 3 times
- May 8, 2018 8:02 p.m.
ELECTION UPDATE | Cordray, DeWine have early leads in governor's race
- October 1, 2018 11:53 p.m.
Ohio gubernatorial candidates square off in second debate
- September 8, 2018 midnight
Gubernatorial candidates to debate 3 times
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.