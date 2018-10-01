Police find 16 pounds of marijuana in Boardman home

BOARDMAN — Police found nearly 16 pounds of marijuana when searching a home on Hitchcock Road Friday afternoon.

Police obtained a warrant to search the home of Douglas Hotchkiss, 59. When police arrived, Hotchkiss ran into the woods by his home, carrying marijuana plants.

In their search, police discovered marijuana plants, bags of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Hotchkiss was arrested on charges of cultivation of marijuana, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.