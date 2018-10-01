Police find 16 pounds of marijuana in Boardman home
BOARDMAN — Police found nearly 16 pounds of marijuana when searching a home on Hitchcock Road Friday afternoon.
Police obtained a warrant to search the home of Douglas Hotchkiss, 59. When police arrived, Hotchkiss ran into the woods by his home, carrying marijuana plants.
In their search, police discovered marijuana plants, bags of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Hotchkiss was arrested on charges of cultivation of marijuana, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 16, 2018 2:50 p.m.
Boardman cops arrest two on drug-trafficking charges
- April 18, 2017 10:02 a.m.
Pair faces charges for growing marijuana
- October 17, 2017 12:20 p.m.
Boardman police search home for suspected drug activity
- January 17, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Boardman police arrest two people on drug-trafficking charges
- February 2, 2017 9:59 a.m.
Marijuana, cash, pills seized in West Side raid
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.