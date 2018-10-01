Police: Argument between 2 men ends in fatal shooting

RICHMOND HEIGHTS

Police said two men got into an argument and one fatally shot the other, who was in a vehicle at an apartment complex in Ohio.

Police in the Cleveland suburb of Richmond Heights said a 30-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday after he and another man began arguing and the 30-year-old got into a vehicle. Authorities said the man in the vehicle was then shot and drove a short distance before crashing. He died at the scene.

Authorities said the shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m.

Richmond Heights Police Chief Gene Rowe told WJW-TV that the argument was between a current boyfriend and the ex-boyfriend of a resident at the complex.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.

Senate candidate flies on strip-club owner’s plane to events

COLUMBUS

Campaign-finance reports show a Republican Senate candidate in Ohio has used a strip-club owner’s private plane to fly to campaign events.

The Columbus Dispatch reports U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci paid Don Ksiezyk about $2,500 for flights between January and June.

Ksiezyk owns Peek-A-Boos and Bug-A-Boos in Cleveland and is a pilot. Records show he flew Renacci to appearances in Cincinnati, Toledo and Lima in a plane registered to his now-defunct company, American Nightlife Magazine.

Renacci’s campaign spokeswoman said the newspaper “hit a new low by publicly shaming a private citizen” and declined to discuss the flights.

The newspaper reported Ksiezyk didn’t respond to emails and calls. Attempts by The Associated Press to reach Ksiezyk also were unsuccessful.

Renacci is running against incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Cleveland-Cliffs, Steelworkers reach contract agreement

HIBBING, Minn.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and the United Steelworkers have reached a tentative agreement on a new, four-year contract.

The Cleveland-based company and the union announced the deal Sunday. The proposed contract takes effect today and covers about 1,800 union workers at Cliffs’ Tilden and Empire mines in Michigan and its United Taconite and Hibbing Taconite mines in Minnesota.

Cliffs’ chairman, president and CEO Lourenco Goncalves calls the new contract “fair and equitable to both parties,” and says it provides Cliffs with “a competitive cost structure for future success.”

United Steelworkers International President Leo Gerard said Cliffs has acknowledged the sacrifices of union members during tough times, and “now that the industry is prospering, looks to give its dedicated workforce its fair share.”

Local union ratification is pending. No other details were released.

Airport to begin second phase of $25 million overhaul

DAYTON

The Dayton International Airport is moving into its second phase of a more than $25 million terminal renovation project, debuting a new look and seating.

The first phase of the project added a full glass and steel exterior to the terminal for more natural light. The Dayton Daily News reports there will also be a wider Transportation Security Authority exit lane, new restrooms and a glass canopy.

The same type of construction is now continuing to the center of the terminal. The second phase of the project will add new ceilings and floors in evening work – which is expected to last about three and a half months.

Terminal construction at the airport in southwestern Ohio is expected to be completed in October 2019.

Associated Press