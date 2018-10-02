Ohio EPA cites Florida company for leak into Mill Creek Park waterways
AUSTINTOWN — The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency cited Induction Iron Inc. of Florida for leaking 250 gallons of sodium hydroxide from its Hendricks Road foundry into Mill Creek MetroParks waters Friday.
OEPA spokesman Anthony Chenault said the agency delivered a notice of violation to the company Monday, but it was unknown if operators received the notice by the end of the work day.
Induction Iron corporate representatives were unavailable for comment today.
An employee of the Austinown foundry at 3710 Hendricks Road, who did not provide his full name, said earlier today he was unaware of the citation and that it was “premature” to blame the company for the leak.
The chemical leaked into the Bear’s Den Run stream – turning it a milky white – and eventually flowed to Mill Creek.
