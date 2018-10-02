No background checks for 2 East High coaches
YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City Schools has another issue with a lack of background checks for coaches.
Nehemiah Haire and John Galbraith are two East High football coaches without background checks.
District spokeswoman Denise Dick said both Haire and Galbraith will not be coaching until the background checks are rectified.
“Both have elements of their PAP [pupil activity permit] credentials. However, we’ve discovered they did not have background checks,” she said.
Haire will be paid on a supplemental contract and Galbraith is a volunteer.
