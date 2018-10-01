Man uses axe to defend himself from stabbing

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man who was working out in his backyard chopping wood used his axe to defend himself from a woman who tried to stab him.

Officers were called about 10 a.m. Saturday to a home on Berkley Avenue for a fight with an axe and when they arrived the victim said he was exercising in his backyard with several friends when a car with several pulled up at his home.

One of the people, Michelle Robinson, 31, of Judson Avenue, pulled a knife on the man when he told them to leave and lunged at him. The man tried to fend her off with the axe and cut her in her midsection, reports said.

Robinson was treated for her cut and then booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault.