KAVANAUGH HEARING | Trump Jr. says case 'scary’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The president’s eldest son is saying the fallout from the sexual misconduct claims against Judge Brett Kavanaugh has him more worried about his sons than his daughters.

Donald Trump Jr. has five children and suggested he feared “my sons” would be most negatively impacted by similar he-said, she-said allegations.

Trump Jr. tells DailyMail TV that he found the situation “scary” and that lives could be ruined by false claims. He spoke during an interview set to air Monday.

The president’s eldest son has been a strong defender of Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh denies the allegations.

One of his accusers, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, testified before Congress last week.

The FBI is engaging in a weeklong probe into the claims against Kavanaugh.