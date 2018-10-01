Jury selection underway in attempted murder case
YOUNGSTOWN — Jury selection has begun this morning in the attempted murder trial of Terrance Edmonds.
Edmonds, 31, of Loveland Avenue, faces charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, domestic violence and illegal possession of weapons as a result of a July 21 shooting.
Police found his alleged victim in a running car on Hilton Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head. She remains on life support, and Edmonds could face additional charges if she dies.
Edmonds turned down a last minute plea agreement in the case before it proceeded to trial.
Judge R. Scott Krichbaum presides over the trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
