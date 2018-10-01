Judge throws out Martin Desmond appeal of whistleblower status

YOUNGSTOWN — A visiting judge threw out an appeal filed by former assistant prosecutor Martin Desmond.

Desmond had appealed a ruling by the State Personnel Board of Review which denied him whistleblower status.

He claimed he deserved the status because he sought to expose misconduct in the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s office before his firing.

Visiting Judge H.F. Inderlied Jr. threw out the lawsuit and issued a finding that agrees Desmond does not qualify for whistleblower status.

Judge Inderlied said the SPBR’s decision to dismiss Desmond’s appeal was supported by evidence and in accordance with the law.

Desmond still has a civil suit against county Prosecutor Paul Gains regarding Desmond’s firing pending before Judge Inderlied, along with a petition to release grand jury transcripts he alleges will reveal misconduct in Gains’ office.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com