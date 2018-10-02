Joshua Dixon students learn about kindness

COLUMBIANA — Joshua Dixon Elementary teaches students to always be kind.

New student-resource officer Wade Boley hosted a citizenship lesson with students this afternoon for October’s Bullying Prevention Month, teaching them the importance of being responsible and respectful citizens.

“We do character building lessons,” Boley explained. “You have got to start them young. It doesn’t matter if they’re 5 years old or 95 years old, being a good citizen where you’re at in a moment in life is very important.”

Julie McClish, fourth-grade social studies teacher, said it’s all about understanding civic participation.

“Civic participation requires [students] to make decisions that are good for their community, their state and their nation,” she said. “They need to practice effective communication skills which include active participation in communicating, compromising and negotiating. Altogether it makes up what it takes to be a good citizen.”

