Honda recalls 1.4 million cars to replace air bag inflators
NEW YORK (AP) — Honda says it will recall 1.4 million U.S. cars to replace Takata front passenger air bag inflators. The company says the recall, which covers Honda and Acura vehicles, is part of an attempt to get ahead of a government mandated schedule of recalls on the Japanese-made air bags.
Honda says owners of the vehicles should schedule the free repair at authorized dealerships as soon as possible.
The Honda recalls are the fourth part of a five-phase plan announced by the National Highway and Transportation Safety Administration in May 2016. Honda says it is ahead of schedule with more than 77 percent of existing recalls repaired.
The inflators have resulted in the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history, covering 37 million vehicles and about 50 million inflators.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 29, 2018 midnight
Honda recalls Accords, Insights
- November 20, 2017 9:46 a.m.
Woman hurt by Takata air bag urges owners to get cars fixed
- July 28, 2017 midnight
Driver killed in crash after air-bag inflator ruptures
- July 11, 2017 2:32 p.m.
Takata adds 2.7M vehicles to air bag inflator recall
- December 10, 2016 midnight
Takata air bag recalls to cover 42M cars
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.