Elections commission complaint filed against Rulli
YOUNGSTOWN
Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman David Betras today filed a complaint with the Ohio Elections Commission alleging Michael Rulli, the Republican nominee for the 33rd Ohio Senate District seat, is making improper corporate contributions to his campaign.
Betras accuses Rulli, director of operations for Rulli Bros., of using the business’ two locations – in Austintown and Boardman – and employees to distribute yard signs and other campaign materials.
Betras provided a copy of a Facebook post from Rulli’s Senate campaign page that states a person can stop at the stores to get yard signs for his campaign.
Rulli couldn’t immediately be reached to comment by The Vindicator.
Rulli of Salem is running against state Rep. John Boccieri, a Poland Democrat, in the November general election for the state Senate seat that represents all of Mahoning and Columbiana counties. State Sen. Joe Schiavoni, a Boardman Democrat, holds the seat but can’t run this year for re-election because of term limits.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 24, 2017 12:32 p.m.
Michael Rulli announces 33rd Ohio Senate bid
- August 25, 2017 12:09 a.m.
Rulli Bros. grocer running as a Republican for Ohio Senate
- September 5, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Rep. Boccieri announces bid for state Senate
- September 15, 2017 midnight
Republicans see an opportunity in two area legislative contests
- June 15, 2018 midnight
For Mahoning County political leaders, what’s old is new again
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.