Elections commission complaint filed against Rulli

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman David Betras today filed a complaint with the Ohio Elections Commission alleging Michael Rulli, the Republican nominee for the 33rd Ohio Senate District seat, is making improper corporate contributions to his campaign.

Betras accuses Rulli, director of operations for Rulli Bros., of using the business’ two locations – in Austintown and Boardman – and employees to distribute yard signs and other campaign materials.

Betras provided a copy of a Facebook post from Rulli’s Senate campaign page that states a person can stop at the stores to get yard signs for his campaign.

Rulli couldn’t immediately be reached to comment by The Vindicator.

Rulli of Salem is running against state Rep. John Boccieri, a Poland Democrat, in the November general election for the state Senate seat that represents all of Mahoning and Columbiana counties. State Sen. Joe Schiavoni, a Boardman Democrat, holds the seat but can’t run this year for re-election because of term limits.