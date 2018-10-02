Cordray, DeWine blast each other at second debate
YOUNGSTOWN — Democrat Rich Cordray and Republican Mike DeWine took shots at each other, questioning the other’s effectiveness during the second Ohio gubernatorial debate between them.
Tonight’s debate between the two candidates was more subdued than the first one Sept. 19, primarily because of the town-hall-style nature of the second debate in Marietta. The first debate was in Dayton and allowed more interaction between DeWine and Cordray.
The third and final debate will be next Monday in Cleveland.
The latest polls show a statistical dead-heat between the two.
For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- October 1, 2018 11:53 p.m.
Ohio gubernatorial candidates square off in second debate
- September 28, 2018 midnight
Race for Ohio governor turning out to be a bare knuckles battle
- October 1, 2018 7:04 p.m.
Second DeWine, Cordray gubernatorial debate underway
- October 1, 2018 10:20 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING TUESDAY
- September 20, 2018 12:09 a.m.
DeWine, Cordray trade rapid-fire attacks
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.