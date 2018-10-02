Cordray, DeWine blast each other at second debate


October 1, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Democrat Rich Cordray and Republican Mike DeWine took shots at each other, questioning the other’s effectiveness during the second Ohio gubernatorial debate between them.

Tonight’s debate between the two candidates was more subdued than the first one Sept. 19, primarily because of the town-hall-style nature of the second debate in Marietta. The first debate was in Dayton and allowed more interaction between DeWine and Cordray.

The third and final debate will be next Monday in Cleveland.

The latest polls show a statistical dead-heat between the two.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

