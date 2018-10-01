Blitz Live Poll Week 6 | Some hot games, players to pick
Week 6 of Valley high school football is in the books, and the Blitz Live team offers up these top players and games for you to decide.
Or argue against !
Games:
Struthers 22, Poland 21: The Wildcats rally from a 21-7 second-half deficit and win on JD Hall's 10-yard TD pass to his brother Aidan and Tyrese Hawkins; two-point conversion run with 16 seconds left.
Canfield 21, Boardman 14: Mehlyn Clinkscale returns an interception 15 yards for the game-winning YD midway through the fourth quarter to give the Cardinals their 17th consecutive regular-season win.
Valley Christian 39, Garrettsville Garfield 36: The Eagles hold off the G-Men as QB Milan Square throws for two TDs, runs for two more and Altwjuan Beck-Lindsey rushed for 154 yards on 19 carries and scores two touchdowns.
South Range 19, Canton Central Catholic 13, OT: The Raiders won in OT on Isaac Allegretto's 4-yard TD run.
Players:
• Austin Willforth, Champion: Ran for 207 yards and a TD and caught two TD passes in a 34-14 win over Newton Falls.
• Gei'Vonni Washington, East: Ran for 192 yards on 28 carries, including an 80-yard TD run in a 42-10 rout of Howland.
• Mark Waid, Girard: Was 19 of 23 for 302 yards and four TDs and ran for another score in a 68-6 rout of Campbell.
• Davion Daniels, Hubbard: Ran for 215 yards, including an 85-yard TD, in a 37-0 win over Niles. He also threw a TD pass.
• JD Hall, Struthers: Was 19 of 32 for 280 yards and a TD with 16 seconds left as the Wildcats rallied to beat Poland, 22-21.
