October 1, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Allison and Arrow Depaul, Girard, boy, Sept. 29.

Brittany and David Sheely Jr., Canfield, boy, Sept. 29.

Alyssa Lapierre and Ryan Merrifield, Youngstown, girl, Sept. 29.

