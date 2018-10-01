Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Allison and Arrow Depaul, Girard, boy, Sept. 29.
Brittany and David Sheely Jr., Canfield, boy, Sept. 29.
Alyssa Lapierre and Ryan Merrifield, Youngstown, girl, Sept. 29.
