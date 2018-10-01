Agenda Tuesday


October 1, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

McDonald Village Council Committee meetings, 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Niles Civil Service Commission, 4:05 p.m., city building, conference room A, 34 W. State St., Niles.

Salem Board of Housing Appeals, 10 a.m., city hall council chambers conference room, 231 S. Broadway Ave.

Poland Village Council, 7 p.m., caucus, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, town hall, 308 S. Main St.

Mahoning County Board of Elections Board of Directors, 8 a.m., regular meeting, meeting room at MCBOE office, 345 Oak Hill Ave.

