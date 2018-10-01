Agenda Tuesday
McDonald Village Council Committee meetings, 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.
Niles Civil Service Commission, 4:05 p.m., city building, conference room A, 34 W. State St., Niles.
Salem Board of Housing Appeals, 10 a.m., city hall council chambers conference room, 231 S. Broadway Ave.
Poland Village Council, 7 p.m., caucus, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, town hall, 308 S. Main St.
Mahoning County Board of Elections Board of Directors, 8 a.m., regular meeting, meeting room at MCBOE office, 345 Oak Hill Ave.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk two days in advance.
