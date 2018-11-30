Group shows off former Anthony’s On the River building following acquisition

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Two of the individuals involved in the endeavor to revitalize the former Anthony’s On the River and develop the shoreline of the Mahoning River showed off the building on Thursday morning.

Michael Stevens, the owner of Evenbay Real Estate, is involved with the consortium of buyers who purchased the property.

In addition to the 10,000-square-foot building that the group hopes to use as mixed-use space, the group has also offered space to Youngstown CityScape to house the Welsh Congregational Church, if it wishes to attempt the move.

Stevens said the next step in developing the property will be taking suggestions from city leaders and the public to determine what they would most like to see in the space.

The group purchased the 800 feet of riverside land stretching between the Spring Common Bridge – colloquially known as the Mr. Peanut Bridge – and the Marshall Street bridge.

According to the Mahoning County auditor’s website, the total property value is $160,980.