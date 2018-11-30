METRO DIGEST || Veterans event sold out, office closed Dec. 7

Vets event sold out, office closed Dec. 7

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission office will be closed Dec. 7 when the annual Mahoning County Veterans of the Valley Holiday Luncheon will take place at the Maronite Center, 1555 S. Meridian Road.

For information, call 330-599-4212 and for the following important message from Delmas Stubbs, the service commission’s outreach coordinator.

“I am very sorry to inform you that the maximum capacity has been reached. The Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission inaugural holiday luncheon is sold out and is no longer accepting RSVPs. Also, the event is not open to the general public.”

Accounting Society to present seminars

CANFIELD

The Mahoning Valley Accounting Society will present these tax and ethics seminars at A La Cart Catering, 429 Lisbon St. :

Individual income tax update, Saturday. Registration will be at 8 a.m., the seminar will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Speaker will be Robert “Butch” Rogers, CPA. The continuing professional education credit is 8 hours TAX. Cost is $199 for members, $229 for nonmembers, which includes lunch.

Business tax update, Tuesday. Registration at 8 a.m., seminar from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Rogers will be the speaker. The continuing professional education credit is 8 hours TAX. Cost is $199 for members, $229 for nonmembers, which includes lunch.

Ethics update, next Friday. Registration at 8 a.m., seminar from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Speaker will be Marsha Huber, CPA, PhD. The continuing professional education credit is 3 hours. Cost is $129 for members, $149 for nonmembers, which includes breakfast. For information, call Jack Vacca at 330-533-1700.

Charges after chase

WARREN

Thomas I. Sledge, 38, of Hopewell Drive in Struthers and Cranwood Drive Southwest in Warren is facing weapons and other charges after police say he led them on a chase early Thursday on Palmyra Road Southwest.

Police said they saw Sledge’s car fail to stop at a stop sign at Palmyra and Risher Road at 12:54 a.m. Officers made a traffic stop on Risher, but Sledge drove off, throwing a handgun from the vehicle near Risher and knocking down the stop sign. Officers called off the chase, but Sledge wrecked into a telephone pole on Lener Avenue and ran on foot. He was captured on Delaware Avenue and taken to jail.

His charges in Warren Municipal Court are being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and failure to comply with the orders of a police officer.

Assault warrant

NEWTON FALLS

Jennifer L. Mayer, 46, of Warchester Avenue, Lake Milton, was arrested on a felonious assault warrant Wednesday related to injuries a Newton Falls man, 57, suffered Nov. 12 outside his home on Jewell North Road in Braceville Township when he was hit by a car. Trumbull County deputy sheriffs said the man was near his front door covered in blood when they arrived for the 5:22 p.m. incident.

The man said he and Mayer, his girlfriend, argued inside her car in his driveway, he threw a lawn chair at her car, and she drove at him, causing him to slide onto the hood. She then reversed the car, causing him to slide off and hit his head, he said. He was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Mayer fled the area, he said. A warrant was issued for her arrest that day.

