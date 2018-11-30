Veterans Holiday Luncheon sold out, office closed Dec. 7

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission office will be closed Dec. 7 when the annual Mahoning County Veterans of the Valley Holiday Luncheon will take place at the Maronite Center, 1555 S. Meridian Road.

For information, call 330-599-4212 and for the following important message from Delmas Stubbs, the service commission’s outreach coordinator.

“I am very sorry to inform you that the maximum capacity has been reached. The Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission inaugural holiday luncheon is sold out and is no longer accepting RSVPs. Also, the event is not open to the general public.”