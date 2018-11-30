Two rob Dollar General on Oak Street

YOUNGSTOWN

Police said two armed men robbed a Dollar General store on Oak Street just after 9 a.m. today.

No one was injured. Police searched the area for the robbers but could not find them, a spokesman said.

This is one of several armed robberies at Dollar General and other dollar stores in the city since the beginning of October.

This is at least the third time the Oak Street store has been robbed in that time span. It was also robbed Oct. 31 and Oct. 28.