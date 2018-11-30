Tim Ryan asks public to share GM Lordstown stories

YOUNGSTOWN

As part of his ongoing effort to secure the future of the General Motors Lordstown plant, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, is asking members of the public to share their stories about what the plant means to the community.

“Over the next few weeks, my mission is to make sure Congress, the President, and the American people hear from you,” Ryan said on Twitter this afternoon. “I want them to know what GM Lordstown means to us. Share your stories with me so I can take them to D.C. Your voice will not go unheard.”

Community members can share stories via a Google Doc, available here:

Ryan also shared on Twitter earlier today that he spoke with Republican Gov.-elect Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov-elect Jon Husted about Lordstown.

“This is not a partisan issue,” Ryan said. “We are exploring all options as a united front and will do everything we can to help our workers.”

GM announced Monday it will cease production of the Lordstown-built Chevy Cruze and indefinitely idle the plant.