November 30, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 30.99-2.61

Aqua America, .20 33.82 -0.45

Avalon Holdings,3.090.05

Chemical Bank, .2846.78-0.20

Comm. Health Sys, .214.440.44

Cortland Bancorp, .1121.400.15

Farmers Nat., .0713.72 0.17

First Energy, .36 37.15-0.45

Fifth/Third, .1627.560.14

First Niles Fin., .059.110.00

FNB Corp., .1212.24-0.05

General Motors, .3836.76-0.19

General Electric, .127.940.20

Huntington Bank, .11 14.50-0.18

JP Morgan Chase, .56110.06-0.90

Key Corp, .1118.14-0.22

Macy’s, .38 33.74-0.68

Parker Hannifin, .76168.90-0.02

PNC, .75133.66-0.51

Simon Prop., 2.88184.600.30

Stoneridge 26.18 -0.15

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.51-0.11

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$429000


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$275000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$679900