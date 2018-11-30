Ryan: NAFTA 2.0 doesn't do enough for workers

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan said the signing of NAFTA 2.0 doesn’t do enough to protect American workers.

Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said, “This week, the United States was once more painfully reminded of the consequences that accompany bad trade policies. Five GM facilities closed across North America, including GM Lordstown in my district. Hard-working Americans are being left behind while companies continue to profit by moving manufacturing jobs outside of the United States. Changing this reality requires fixing NAFTA. The American people need relief now.”

He added: “Although I’m encouraged that the U.S., Canada, and Mexico have moved to find a solution, the newly signed deal does not go far enough to protect American workers. The current deal lacks substantive provisions to end outsourcing incentives and still needs strengthened enforcement mechanisms. The final text must include strong labor and environmental standards, raise wages for American workers, and remove outsourcing incentives. Without proper enforcement mechanisms, corporations will continue to game the system and create jobs outside of the country. As this deal makes its way to Congress, creating a level playing field for Americans will be my fundamental priority. It’s time we put American workers first.”