Man nabbed in overdose case

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who was indicted in April accused of supplying the drugs that led to the death of an Austintown man was found hiding Wednesday in an attic.

Jerrell Womack, 27, was found by U.S. marshals in a home on Saranac Avenue. He was taken to the Mahoning County jail on charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in heroin.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. He was indicted in April by a grand jury but police could not find him until Wednesday.

Womack is accused of supplying the drugs that led to the Oct. 20, 2017, death of Richard Harmony, 47, who died at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after he was transported from a home in Austintown. The coroner’s office ruled Harmony’s death an accident, saying he died of “multiple drug toxicity” from a combination of carfentanil, cocaine and ethanol.

Womack had been released from prison in March 2017 after serving a prison sentence for the shooting death of a man on Lora Avenue in 2010.