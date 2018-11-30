Man faces charges after accosting woman at mall

BOARDMAN — A township man was arrested after taking a photograph under a woman’s skirt at Southern Park Mall Thursday afternoon, according to police reports.

A witness told police that she saw Martin Rodriguez, 20, approach a kiosk employee from behind, place his cellphone under her skirt and take a picture.

Rodriguez was arrested on charges of voyeurism and possession of criminal tools.

He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 4.