METRO DIGEST || Homeless Walk today

Homeless Walk today

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Homeless Continuum of Care will host the annual Homeless Walk at 9 a.m. today. The walk is intended to bring awareness to members of the community who walk on a daily basis to get the help and services they need. The walk will begin at the Community Foundation, 201 E. Commerce St., and will continue to Our Community Kitchen and back to the Community Foundation.

Road projects OK’d

WARREN

Trumbull County commissioners approved these three road-improvement projects Thursday totaling $1,284,639 to be carried out in 2019 by the county engineer’s office:

North Road at U.S. Route 422 north to East Market Street in Howland Township; York Street in Greene Township; Warren Sharon Road in Howland and Vienna townships, including one section from Howland Wilson Road to state Route 11 and the other from Ridge Road to state Route 193.

Payment proposal OK’d

WARREN

Trumbull County commissioners have approved proposals from three companies to provide financial transaction services to various county departments so customers can pay using debit and credit cards.

Bridge Payment LLC of Loveland, Ohio; Court LLC of Kennesaw, Ga.; and Paymentus of Charlotte will begin offering the new payment options as early as January 2019 and as late as March of 2019.

It will be available in the auto title office; Central District Court in Cortland and Eastern District Court in Brookfield; auditor’s, recorder’s and treasurer’s offices; dog kennel ;and building inspection department.

Fill-A-Cruiser drive

LIBERTY

Earlier this month, Liberty police hosted its Fill-A-Cruiser fundraiser at Giant Eagle. The police department said the community donated $1,564 and 845 pounds of food. The police gave the donations to the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

Retreat for Nativity Fast

hermitage, pa.

Holy Cross Orthodox Church, 950 Maple Drive, will host the Orthodox Clergy Brotherhood of the Shenango Valley’s Retreat for the Nativity Fast at 9 a.m. Saturday. The program will feature Presvytera Melanie DiStefano speaking on “Orthodox Teaching on the Full Personhood of Man from Conception.” Refreshments and lunch will be provided. After lunch, Vespers will be offered. A $10 donation for admission is requested.

Robotics competition

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown students will test their “metal” during the FIRST Tech Challenge robotics competition, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the middle-school gymnasium, 800 S. Raccoon Road. The competition is free and open to the public.

Students will design, build, program and operate robots to compete in a series of head-to-head challenges. There are 24 FIRST Tech Challenge teams in Northeast Ohio, according to a release. Concessions available at the event will fund the Austintown Local School District robotics program.