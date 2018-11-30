GRAND JURY | Indictments

These people were indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury:

Jordan Sullivan, 19, Creed Street, Struthers, trespass in a habitation.

Enrique D.L.C. Pellot, 32, Plazaview Court, felonious assault and aggravated assault.

Nicholas McCue, 25, New Castle, Pa., and Naggape Bumpus, 25, Ellwood City, Pa., being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Randall Vecchio, 53, Moherman Avenue, burglary and obstructing official business.

Steven Young, 21, Rush Boulevard, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Michael Greco, 49, Redgate Drive, Austintown, possession of cocaine.

Daniel Morales, 61, Cameron Avenue, seven counts of felonious assault.

Ricardo Clark, 35, Forestview Avenue, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in drugs, trafficking in marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia with a forfeiture specification.

Daishon L. White, 18, South Jackson Street, burglary, theft and receiving stolen property.

Preston Lee Kemble, 32, Ridge Road, receiving stolen property, forgery, vandalism and breaking and entering.

Amanda M. Krotky, 23 and Ian Offenbecher, 25, both of Poland Avenue, Struthers, two counts of trafficking in drugs, permitting drug abuse, possession of heroin and possession of dangerous drugs with a forfeiture specification.

Jeffrey Reesman, 35, Kendis Circle, grand theft, breaking and entering and criminal mischief.

Kathyushka Rivera, 27, Woodcrest Avenue, two counts of assault, obstructing official business, harassment with bodily substance and disorderly conduct.

Raython Fields, 23, Lorain, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Jeremy Potts, 34, Redondo Road, breaking and entering and criminal damaging or endangering.

Anthony Salata, 44, Weston Avenue, grand theft.

Gina L. Wright, 35, McKees- port, Pa., possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Moore, 43, Beaver Falls, Pa., possession of heroin, possession of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Lavell Collins, 20, Hollywood Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of heroin, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drugs.

Nino Carosella, 36, East Calla Road, New Middletown, escape.

Ryan Tyler Stevens, 23, Potomac Avenue, burglary and menacing by stalking.

Solomon Cornellus Roberson-Rivers, 28, Kendall Avenue, Campbell, misuse of a credit card.

Kevin R. Johnson, 32, West Princeton Avenue, two counts of menacing by stalking and telephone harassment.

Source: Mahoning County grand jury