Former Ohio judge charged in fatal stabbing of his ex-wife


November 30, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

A former Cleveland-area judge and state lawmaker has been indicted on aggravated murder and other charges in his ex-wife’s stabbing death earlier this month.

Prosecutors say jurors indicted former Cuyahoga County judge Lance Mason on Thursday. They say he faces up to life in prison if convicted.

A message was left seeking comment with Mason’s attorney, Fernando Mack.

Mason was taken into custody after authorities found Aisha Fraser dead Nov. 17 at a suburban Shaker Heights home.

Mason has been in custody on a felonious assault charge involving a subsequent crash. Court documents say Mason was fleeing the scene of a homicide when he slammed his SUV into a police cruiser.

Mason previously spent nine months in prison after pleading guilty to beating his wife several years ago.

