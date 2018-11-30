Eastwood Mall offers perks to GM Lorstown workers


November 30, 2018 at 4:55p.m.

NILES — The Eastwood Mall complex is offering $25 gift cards to each Lordstown General Motors employee as a small token of gratitude.

In order to receive a gift card, each employee is asked to go to the mall’s customer service center and show his or her GM identification card between Dec. 3 and 19. The service center is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Also, Dec. 16-19 will be GM Appreciation Days at the mall. GM employees showing their company ID at the customer service center will receive a “passport to savings,” a package of discounts and special offers from mall merchants.

