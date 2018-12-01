Downtown festivities usher in holiday season for thousands

YOUNGSTOWN

It didn’t take much to get sisters Korie and Cassi Samios of Brookfield to jump up and down in unison and utter joy: A mere flick of a switch did the trick.

“I thought it was beautiful,” said an excited Korie, 5, in describing her reaction to seeing the colorful lights covering the 40-foot spruce Christmas tree in Central Square come on, a move some say officially kicks off the holiday season in the city.

Sharing in her sister’s euphoria was Cassi, 7, who momentarily seemed at a loss for words when asked what it was like to see the large tree transformed into a panorama of lights.

“It’s cool,” she said simply.

Cassi and Korie, along with their mother, Lauren Samios, and grandmother Mala Salata of Poland, were among an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people who attended Friday evening’s annual Youngstown Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting ceremony on Central Square.

The tree is to remain in place for the duration of the holiday season.

The parade, which began near East Federal and Champion streets and ended on West Federal Street at Symphony Place, featured 56 floats and 11 area and regional high-school marching bands. It was said to be the largest since the family-oriented holiday-themed ceremony began, according to event organizers.

