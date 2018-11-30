City schools, YSU announce collaboration


November 30, 2018 at 1:17p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University and Youngstown City Schools announced their collaboration on Computing 4 Entrepreneurship at a news conference at Volney Rodgers Middle School this afternoon.

The program will introduce seventh and eighth grade students to coding and entrepreneurship.

“If you’re going to succeed in the future you’re going to need to get involved in research at a young age ... without these types of programs, we’ll be behind,” YSU President Jim Tressel said of Computing 4 Entrepreneurship.

