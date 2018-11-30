Brown appoints McGee to academic distress commission

YOUNGSTOWN — Mayor Jamael Tito Brown appointed Benjamin McGee, a former Youngstown school superintendent, to the city’s schools academic distress commission.

McGee has 45 years of experience in education and is currently an education and social services consultant.

McGee has served as an assistant professor in Youngstown State University’s special education, counseling and school psychology department; special assistant to the state associate superintendent for urban initiatives for the Ohio Department of Education; Youngstown school superintendent, and principal of Stambaugh Transitional School.