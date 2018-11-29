Warren council honors officer who pulled man from burning Wick Street home

By Ed Runyan

WARREN

It’s not a bad day when you stand in front of a large room full of people and get a standing ovation from every boss in your organization.

In this case, Warren police officer Joe Wilson stood Wednesday in front of Mayor Doug Franklin, Safety Service Director Enzo Cantalamessa, Law Director Greg Hicks and Police Chief Eric Merkel.

And on the other side were Warren residents and members of Warren City Council, one of whom read words of praise in a city council resolution honoring Wilson for pulling Wick Street resident Cecil Ford from his burning home at 3 a.m. Nov. 14.

“We’re very proud of our first responders here in the city of Warren, especially police and fire, for the jobs they have to handle, what they have to deal with,” Council President Al Novak said.

“But I think this is extraordinary bravery. It takes nerve. It takes strength.”

Then Novak read a summary written by Wilson’s shift commander that night, Sgt. Dan Hudak, that includes these words: “If it were not for the quick and decisive action taken by officer Joe Wilson and his courage in the face of imminent danger, it is likely that the resident would have perished.”

Wilson, who has been a Warren officer for four years, stood with several fellow officers working the afternoon shift before the presentation. After Novak’s words, Wilson shook hands with several of his bosses.

“This city and this department have a lot of great officers,” Wilson said. “It’s not just me.”

Then he rejoined his fellow officers and they disappeared down the hall to resume patrols.

When reached by telephone later, Ford said he’s had multiple heart attacks since the fire and has been in the hospital.

“I don’t know him, but I know this: He has morals and he’s a good guy,” Ford said of Wilson. “God bless Joe. He will always be in my prayers.”

Wilson and the new officer he was training that night arrived at the home of Ford, 67, and Ford’s wife, Amy, before firefighters.

He told the other officer: “Do not go in that building.”

But when he heard Cecil Ford call out, “I just decided to go for it,” Wilson told The Vindicator the next day.

Wilson pulled off slats on a wooden fence, pulled open a patio door and entered the first floor that was filling with smoke. Wilson located Cecil Ford face-down on the floor, put him on his back and shoulder and hauled him out.

“I asked him to move toward me, but he wasn’t able to,” Wilson said. “Where Cecil was, it was nothing but smoke and fire.”

Wilson said, “On the battlefield, that’s how they teach you to carry people. It was second nature.”

Wilson served two tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan when he was on active duty in the Army.

Investigators believe the fire began in a second-floor bedroom. Amy Ford said she awoke to fire above her head coming from the controller of a heating pad she was using for her back.

The fire caused substantial damage to the home.