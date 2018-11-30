Town hall meeting Saturday afternoon on water plant upgrades

CAMPEBLL

The fate of Campbell’s water plant may finally be decided on Saturday after more than a year of discussions and investigations.

Mayor Nick Phillips is having a town-hall meeting at 3 p.m. in the Roosevelt Park community center to discuss the city’s findings regarding the water plant, which is in need of millions of dollars worth of upgrades in order to stay in compliance with new EPA regulations.

Faced with the prospect of trying to bring the plant and the city’s pipes up to code or selling the plant, the city turned to the public for comment and CT Consultants for an analysis of the plant’s needs. The plant, built in 1973, hasn’t been upgraded in 30 years; the pipes are, in some areas, nearly a century old.

CT Consultants has estimated the total repairs needed to bring the plant and the water distribution system into compliance at $14.2 million.

Read more about the situation in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.