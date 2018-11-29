A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

HUBBARD

Nov. 23

Arrest: Austintown police handed to Hubbard authorities Keith A. White Jr., 31, of East Park Avenue, Hubbard. White was accused of failing to appear in court for a pretrial hearing regarding an endangering-children charge.

Identity fraud: A Saul Drive man told officers a collection agency had notified him about a $782 past-due bill from a cable TV company after such an account had apparently been opened in Delaware.

Criminal damaging: A Hubbard woman who left an apartment in the 500 block of West Liberty Street noticed a large gouge in her car’s driver’s-side quarter panel, resulting in about $500 worth of body damage.

Nov. 26

Arrest: After stopping his vehicle on North Main Street, police charged John P. Shevetz, 58, of Round Rock, Texas, with operating a vehicle impaired. Shevetz refused to submit to a breath test, a report said.

Incident: A charge of interfering with custody was pending against a Hubbard woman, 37, when police said they found a 13-year-old girl at the woman’s residence after the teen had been reported missing. The girl evidently was at the home without anyone else knowing her whereabouts, a report indicated.

Possible child endangering: Officers received a call pertaining to a child left unattended for several minutes in a sport utility vehicle in an alley off Maple Grove Drive before the child’s mother came out of a nearby residence to claim the girl. The child was unharmed, and no charges were filed at the time of the report.

LIBERTY

Nov. 22

Theft: Howard Ahart, 56, no address listed, was charged with theft and criminal trespassing after $490 worth of video games, food and other items was stolen from Walmart, 200 Goldie Road. Ahart, who also was wanted on a Hubbard warrant, admitted having stolen the property, police alleged.

Nov. 23

Arrest: Hubbard police handed David A. Perna, 33, to Liberty authorities. Perna, of East Eighth Street, Sharon, Pa., was wanted on a township warrant charging theft; he also was wanted on a Pennsylvania probation-violation warrant.

Citation: Police assisted Girard authorities who responded to a report that a man may have been hit by a vehicle near Shannon Road before writing a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Quentin McKelvin, 51, with disorderly conduct while intoxicated. An inebriated McKelvin, who was determined not to have been struck, was staggering along the side of the road and told officers he could walk to his Brighton Avenue residence in Warren, a report showed.

Theft: An employee with HNS Polygraph Services LLC, 3200 Belmont Ave., alleged a Warren man, 41, refused to pay for $300 worth of services that included a polygraph test.

Drugs: A traffic stop near Hadley Avenue resulted in charges of drug abuse and obstructing official business against Reginald J. Ware, 27, of Midland Avenue, Youngstown. A search revealed a bag of suspected marijuana in his pants and one in his vehicle; Ware also tried to hide the contraband and failed to comply with police, a report stated.

Nov. 24

Assault: A township woman alleged a friend, of Oakland Drive, tried to break her fingers, then scratched her chest area and eye during an argument between them.

Domestic violence: A charge was pending against a Youngstown man, 27, after his girlfriend alleged he came to her place of employment at a township big-box store and, in front of customers, struck and choked the accuser then threatened to kill her.

Assaults: Police responded to a fight between a man and a woman at a Belmont Avenue restaurant, where the man alleged the woman, 26, of Youngstown, struck his face after having been enraged when the accuser failed to hand her a coat. A second man alleged the woman punched his face, damaging his eyeglasses, as he tried to intervene.

Nov. 25

Theft: A man and a woman reportedly were caught on surveillance footage stealing $1,193 worth of merchandise from Walmart, then leaving in a tan Toyota Corolla.

Theft: A vendor at a recent gun show at the MetroPlex Expo Center, 1620 Motor Inn Drive, discovered one of his assault rifles missing after he conducted an inventory.

Nov. 26

Felonious assault: Authorities conducted a welfare check at a Roosevelt Drive home, where they found an elderly man in a chair with an injury to the back of his head and his left hand, along with a blood trail from the chair to his front door, before a witness reported having earlier seen a man and a woman come to the residence in a blue or black vehicle. Also, firefighters were on hand to extinguish a pillow fire that caused heavy smoke in the home, a police report showed. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Theft: A woman reported having never received three packages, one of which contained a computer system and all of which had been delivered to her Mansell Drive residence.

Nov. 27

Arrest: An officer at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital arrested Angela Harris, 36, of Lakewood Avenue, Youngstown, on an outstanding warrant.

Theft: A Youngstown man discovered a 9 mm firearm missing from his vehicle, likely after someone had entered his car while he was at a Belmont Avenue gas station.

Child endangerment: Officers answered a call about a 5-year-old girl who was left alone in a vehicle before they charged Edmund McBride of Townsend Avenue, Youngstown, with endangering a child. McBride, 44, admitted having left the child in the car while he was in a Belmont Avenue discount store, authorities alleged.

Nov. 28

Theft: An Ohio Trail man noticed someone had stolen about $1,605 worth of tools and equipment from his company-owned pickup truck.

GIRARD

Nov. 25

Criminal mischief: An East Prospect Street couple saw that someone had sprayed mustard on their vehicle.

Drugs: After pulling him over near North Ward Avenue, police cited Jacob Maderitz, 20, on a drug-abuse charge. Maderitz, of North Highland Avenue, Girard, had a vape pen with suspected marijuana oil and residue, a report stated.

Criminal mischief: A Park Avenue man reported all of his car’s tires had been flattened.

Theft: A worker for Werner Trucking, 1200 S. State St., discovered five $30 semi-truck ignition keys missing.

Nov. 26

Burglary: Angel M. Cruz II of Lanterman Avenue, Youngstown, faced an aggravated-burglary charge after the mother of his two children alleged Cruz, 29, entered her Trumbull Avenue residence unannounced, dumped water on her 40-inch TV and stole her $500 iPhone.

Theft: A woman noticed a debit card had been removed from her wallet while she visited a friend’s East Main Street home.

Domestic violence: Brandon J. Goodwin, 19, of South State Street, Girard, was charged with the crime after his father alleged Goodwin became argumentative and punched the back of the accuser’s head.

Theft: A Patricia Drive man alleged an apartment complex maintenance worker stole $350 from him.

Nov. 27

Harassment: A woman told police her former boyfriend and his current girlfriend threatened to come to her Hillside Drive home to harm her.

Trespassing: A Morris Avenue woman said another woman had trespassed on her property.

Theft: An official with Small World Animal Shelter, 945 N. State St., alleged another woman accepted between $50 and $100 worth of donations on behalf of the facility that she failed to give to it.

Nov. 28

Menacing: A Trumbull Court woman said her boyfriend’s former girlfriend posted on Facebook an implied threat against her.