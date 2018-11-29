Second man pleads not guilty in slayings

Associated Press

WAVERLY, Ohio

The second of four family members charged with killing eight people from another family in southern Ohio has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges.

George Wagner IV, 27, was arraigned on a 22-count indictment Wednesday in Pike County court. He’s being held without bond. He ignored reporters’ calls to comment before entering the courtroom.

Wagner, his parents and his brother are charged in the 2016 shootings of seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family. An attorney who has represented the Wagners has said they’ll be vindicated.

Wagner’s brother, Edward “Jake” Wagner, 26, pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Arraignments are scheduled today for Angela Wagner, 48, and Tuesday for George “Billy” Wagner III, 47.

Authorities have suggested a child custody dispute was a possible motive.