Police: Man made lewd comments outside apartment

BOARDMAN — A Boardman woman reported that a man was standing outside the window of her Leman’s Drive apartment making sexual comments Wednesday afternoon, according to police reports.

She described the suspect as a black male in his 20s or 30s, about 6 feet tall and with an athletic build.

When she told the suspect she was calling the police, he walked away.

Footprints in the snow led to the window of an apartment on Aravesta Avenue, police say. The apartment’s inhabitants were told to contact police if they observe anyone suspicious.

Police noted that in January 2016, a black male was exposing himself and tried to enter the window of another Leman’s Drive apartment.