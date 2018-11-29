Parking ban for parade, tree lighting

YOUNGSTOWN

During the annual Youngstown Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting on Friday, parking will be banned along Federal Street between South Avenue and Symphony Place, starting at 2 p.m.

Cars that are still parked along Federal at 4 p.m. will be towed, according to a release from the city.

Central Square also will be closed between Champion and Phelps and between Commerce and Boardman, starting at 7 a.m.

The parade is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Federal Street and South Avenue and move west through the center of town, to end at the intersection of West Federal Street and Symphony Place.

Additional funds for reservoir updates

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland. D-13th, announced an additional $1 million of Fiscal Year 2019 appropriations funding designated for water manual updates for three reservoirs in the Mahoning River Basin.

This follows Ryan’s call for funds in October. In a letter, Reps. Ryan and Bill Johnson of Marietta, R-6th, urged the Army Corps of Engineers to provide funding to update the water control plans for the three reservoirs feeding the Mahoning River: Berlin Reservoir, Michael J Kirwan Reservoir, and Mosquito Creek Lake. The water control plan was originally developed in the late 1970s. The letter laid out how — over the past several decades — conditions have changed in the watershed such that an update of these water control manuals could positively impact local businesses and recreational users who rely on the reservoirs.

Pleads guilty to rape

Boardman

A 20-year-old Boardman man pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony first-degree rape.

Brandon Domer was arrested Jan. 16, 2018, after the victim’s mother caught Domer raping her 12-year-old daughter at their home on Firnley Avenue, according to police reports. When police asked Domer if he knew why he was being arrested, Domer replied: “For raping that autistic girl,” the police report says.

His sentencing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 9.

Donation jar stolen

WARREN

A change jar with donations to Legacy Dog Rescue of Ohio, about $150 worth, was stolen from Scarpaci Produce, 139 Forest St. NE. Legacy runs solely on donations and fundraisers.

Police responded to an alarm drop and were shown surveillance video provided by the store’s owners of a male wearing a green hooded sweatshirt over his head, brown jacket over the sweatshirt, dark jeans and dark boots. He broke out a glass window in the front door at 2:30 a.m. to get inside early Nov. 19. Nothing else was missing.

Toolbox Workshop

YOUNGSTOWN

Nonstandard digital genealogy sources are the focus of a free Toolbox Workshop at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Kristin Britanik, digital collections coordinator at the University of Pittsburgh and founder of Deep Genealogical Services, presents a how-to guide for finding online sources outside of the major genealogy websites and getting the most out of free digital collections.

The center at 151 W. Wood St. adjacent to the Youngstown State University campus hosts public Toolbox Workshops throughout the year to provide small museums and history organizations in the region with insight into field practices. To register, contact Brianna Treleven at bltreleven.americorps@gmail.com or 330-941-3459.

