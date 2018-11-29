'Money Mack' surrenders to marshals, 'Spunk' still missing

YOUNGSTOWN

One of two city men wanted on drug charges from the U.S. Northern District Court of Puerto Rico has surrendered today to U.S. Marshals.

Devin “Money Mack” Boone, 30, will have a hearing in federal court here before he is taken to Puerto Rico to face his charges there.

Officials are still looking for Marquese “Spunk” Wright, 29.

The two are among 60 people indicted in September in Puerto Rico for their roles in a major drug trafficking ring, that included suspects who are in law enforcement.