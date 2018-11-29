BREAKING: LORDSTOWN FALLOUT | Ryan talks to GM CEO Barra

Man sought for OD death found hiding in attic


November 29, 2018 at 10:02a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who had been wanted since April when he was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury for supplying the drugs that caused the October 2017 overdose death of an Austintown man was found Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in a North Side home.

Jerrell Womack, 27, was found hiding in the attic of a Saranac Avenue home. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail.

He is expected to be arraigned next week in common pleas court.

Womack faces several charges, including involuntary manslaughter.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$679900


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$429000


Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399000