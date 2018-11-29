Man sought for OD death found hiding in attic
YOUNGSTOWN — A man who had been wanted since April when he was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury for supplying the drugs that caused the October 2017 overdose death of an Austintown man was found Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in a North Side home.
Jerrell Womack, 27, was found hiding in the attic of a Saranac Avenue home. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail.
He is expected to be arraigned next week in common pleas court.
Womack faces several charges, including involuntary manslaughter.
