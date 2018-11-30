Mahoning county weighing 911 cutting-edge upgrade

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County commissioners are reviewing about $770,000 worth of upgrades to the county’s 911 system which officials said would bring county law enforcement “into the 21st century.”

Commissioners met Thursday with Sheriff Jerry Greene and other county law enforcement and emergency response officials on upgrade proposals to the computer-aided dispatch system, including 911 call recording and a new records management system that allows dispatchers and police officers from different county departments to share information on suspects and incidents in real-time.

“For the first time in Mahoning County, the majority of law-enforcement organizations are going to be able to communicate and share information,” said Maj. William Cappabianca of the sheriff’s office. “It’s a big investment but ... 20 years from now, we’ll still be using the same system.”

