LORDSTOWN FALLOUT | Ryan talks to GM CEO Barra

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, today spoke to General Motors CEO Mary Barra about GM’s decision to idle the GM Lordstown plant.

“On my call with GM CEO Mary Barra, I expressed my frustration and disappointment with GM’s decision to close the Lordstown plant. Generations of Northeast Ohioans have worked at this facility, and their recent announcement is devastating to our community,” Ryan said. “I told Mary Barra that I am focused on bringing a new product to GM Lordstown, and I will work with her and the Trump Administration to get that done – this is my highest priority. I described to Mary Barry that the Mahoning Valley is rich in resources that can help GM stay in Lordstown, whether it’s the Youngstown Business Incubator or the Tech Belt Innovation Center, we are second to none when it comes to additive manufacturing and 3-D printing. It doesn’t matter how many calls, letters, or meetings it will take, I am committed to finding a solution with GM, this Administration, and Congress to keep our jobs in Lordstown and protect American workers.”

Following his call with Barra, Ryan hosted a news conference with several of his Democratic congressional colleagues from Ohio and Michigan. GM announced Monday it plans to idle five North American plants – Lordstown, two in Michigan, one in Maryland and one in Ontario.