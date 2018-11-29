LORDSTOWN FALLOUT | Community gathers for prayer vigil

LORDSTOWN — They prayed for workers and their families.

They prayed for company management and executives.

They prayed for GM CEO Mary Barra.

And they ended with a rendition of “God Bless America.”

Some held hands. Some closed their eyes and folded their hands in prayer.

This was the scene in front of the General Motors Lordstown plant, where workers and community members gathered for a prayer vigil today in response to the announcement this week that GM will idle the plant next year.

Venus Walker, 58, of Warren, was not going to let the cold temperature or wind stop her from attending. Walker said she has worked at the plant for 12 years and was laid off in September - a tough situation for a mother of two college-aged kids.

“We have to fight for our plight,” she said. “Hopefully the government will hear us.”