Holiday period had fewest Ohio traffic deaths since 1991
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
The State Highway Patrol says six people were killed in Ohio traffic crashes over this year’s Thanksgiving travel season – the lowest number of traffic fatalities for that travel period in 27 years.
A patrol release says the six people killed this year died in six crashes over the five-day reporting period that began Nov. 21 at 12 a.m. and continued until 11: 59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25. That ties the record set in 1991 for the lowest number of traffic deaths in a Thanksgiving travel season in Ohio.
