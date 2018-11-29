Historic Uptown Theater is up for auction

YOUNGSTOWN — Burgan Auctions today announced it will launch an online auction for Youngstown’s historic Uptown Theater Saturday.

Bidding opens at 9 a.m. Saturday at BurganAuctions.com and closes at 6 p.m. Dec. 12.

The opening bid is set at $20,000 and will increase in $500 increments.

“Burgan Real Estate has a long standing history of being the oldest and largest independently owned real estate company in the Mahoning Valley. It is only fitting that our first property to be auctioned off online through Burgan Auctions is one that is iconic and historical in its own right: the Uptown Theater,” said Patrick Burgan, second-generation co-owner and broker of Burgan Real Estate.

The theater is located on the city’s South Side at 2728 Market St. It dates back to 1926. A former bar located at 2722 Market St., next to the theater, is included in the sale.

“The Uptown Theater remains, to this day, one of a handful of neighborhood theaters still standing in the Mahoning Valley. Preserving it would be a major coup as far as historic preservation goes for Youngstown,” said Youngstown historian Sean Posey.

To participate in the auction, interested parties will need to visit BurganAuctions.com and register by creating a profile.