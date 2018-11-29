Clash spotlights use of force at border

Associated Press

EL PASO, Texas

U.S. Border Patrol agents near Tijuana, Mexico, faced a choice as they looked out over the chaos at a crowd of migrants that included rock-throwing men as well as barefoot children: Do they respond with force – and, if so, what kind?

The circumstances at the San Ysidro border crossing Sunday were exceptional, but the question facing the agents was not. It’s a split-second choice more often made in the remote desert, far from cameras, where agents are likely working alone and encountering groups of people crossing illegally.

The agents’ response – firing tear gas into the crowd – triggered widespread outrage and rekindled complaints that the Border Patrol, bolstered by President Donald Trump’s tough talk, is too quick to use force, particularly when responding to people throwing rocks.

But use of force by Customs and Border Protection officers and agents is declining from a high during the 2013 budget year, government statistics show. There are high-profile exceptions, such as the shooting death by agents of a 19-year-old Guatemalan woman who crossed the border near Laredo in May.

Still, experts say policies have improved after a major audit five years ago.

“There has been progress made – especially in getting officers better training and better equipment,” said Josiah Heyman, a professor with University of Texas at El Paso and director of the Center for Inter-American and Border Studies. “When I first started studying this, most agents had a gun and a baton. They didn’t have the choice to use anything else.”

Firearms were used 45 times in budget year 2013, compared with 17 in 2017, according to data from Customs and Border Protection. For the first 11 months of the 2018 budget year, firearms were used 14 times. The data include Border Patrol agents that patrol between the ports of entry and officers who police border crossings.

Over those 11 months, there were 743 cases of agents and officers using less-lethal force, such as batons, stun guns, tear gas and pepper spray. These included 29 cases in which tear gas was used and 43 incidents of pepper spray.

Though the final numbers are unavailable, those figures represent a drop from 2013, during the Obama administration, when there were 1,168 incidents of less-lethal force, including 27 instances of tear gas and 151 of pepper spray, according to the data. Less-lethal force has increased over the past two years but is still lower than 2013.

Complaints about excessive force prompted Customs and Border Protection to commission an investigation by the Police Executive Research Forum, a policing research and policy group. The 2013 audit highlighted problems that included foot-patrol agents without access to less-lethal options. It recommended law enforcement not be allowed to use deadly force when people throw rocks – a suggestion that was rejected.

After those reviews, Customs and Border Protection revised policies and made major changes to training. Agents now undergo scenario-based drills at the academy and learn how to de-escalate tense situations. They get 64 hours of on-the-job training on use of force.

Some sectors, such as El Paso, have a virtual-reality simulator. The octagonal giant screens mounted on a platform mimic a desert encounter where agents must decide whether to fire their weapons. The scenario is designed to cause stress, and agents are forced to think quickly or face being shot, run over or hit with rocks. After the simulation, they discuss reactions with training officers and work on how to better respond in the future.

“The desert is a very difficult, dangerous, unstructured environment,” said Aaron Hull, Border Patrol chief for the El Paso sector. “We’re trying to keep our agents safe. We’re trying to protect the safety of our communities and all the people involved.”

Chuck Wexler, head of the police research forum, credited the agency with taking the recommendations seriously. “Also when they do have an incident, they have a better review process,” he said.

Trump defended the use of tear gas on children – claiming it was “very safe,” a “very minor form” of irritant. But Customs and Border Protection officials still plan to conduct a review to determine whether it was justified and what – if anything – could be done better, according to Commissioner Kevin McAleenan.